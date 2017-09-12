Do Something Club plans Oct. breast cancer research fundraiser

Do Something Club will have their second meeting this Thursday, Sept. 14, to begin brainstorming fundraising ideas for their annual breast cancer research fundraiser. The club had their call-out meeting last Tuesday, in which they introduced and discussed their upcoming service projects for this semester; the club’s meetings take place every other Tuesday in E211 until 4 p.m.

James Ziegler, sponsor of Do Something Club, said, “We’re thinking of doing our breast cancer fundraiser in October, making fleece blankets for the homeless in November, and putting together care packages for the children at the homeless shelter in Indianapolis in December.”

The fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation will be the club’s primary focus throughout the months of Sept. and Oct., according to Ziegler and Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and junior. Both Kadinger and Ziegler hope this year’s fundraising ideas will reach or surpass the amount they raised last year.

“We’re hopeful that we can put on an event at the football game as part of our fundraiser, as that generated over half of the two thousand dollars we raised last year,” Ziegler said. “If not, we’re going to brainstorm some other ideas like having fundraisers at some restaurants out in the community, doing a bake sale during lunch and various other events to try to generate the funds for the breast cancer foundation.”

In addition to beginning their fundraising projects, the club is also collecting blankets, cleaning supplies, and baby items including diapers, clothes, bottles, baby formula and toys to donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“Our club hopes to reach a new high in the funds we receive,” Kadinger said. “We hope to raise more awareness about the issues facing our country.”