Do Something Club plans Oct. breast cancer research fundraiser Do Something Club will have their second meeting this Thursday, Sept. 14, to begin brainstorming fundraising ideas for their annual breast cancer research fundraiser. The club had their call-out meeting last Tuesday, in which they introduced and discussed their upcoming…

Homecoming Spirit Days Here are the Homecoming spirit days for the week of Sept. 11-15: Monday - Dress to Impress/Unimpress Tuesday - Superhero vs. Villains Wednesday - Disney Thursday - Throwback Thursday, 80s vs. 90s Friday - Blue/Gold