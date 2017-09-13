Performing arts department to prepare for fall orchestra concert

Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and junior, practices her cello in the orchestra room during SRT as a part of small-group rehearsals. Oh said she is excited to be playing a variety of tunes from different operas with the Symphony orchestra.

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming fall orchestra concert on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

According to director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, students in the different levels of the orchestra program have been working since the end of summer for this concert.

Ohly-Davis also said students work very hard to make these concerts a success. Preparation consists of approximately nine weeks of in-class rehearsals, several playing exams and a minimum of two hours a week of personal practice outside of school.

On the preparation, Ohly-Davis said, “We started rehearsals during the last week of summer break in our informal ‘Boot Camp,’ where students had a chance to get to know one another in their new orchestra and start some serious work with the help of coaches that we hire for each instrument part. Once school started, we’ve mostly been rehearsing in the class setting, and splitting up into smaller groups as needed to address more difficult sections of music.”

Additionally, Ohly-Davis said this concert will feature a variety of music, from Bluegrass to Jazz to Classical.

Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and junior, said, “We’ve been having practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays and have been practicing a lot outside of school as well, so I’m hoping that we have a successful concert.”