Homecoming Spirit Days Here are the Homecoming spirit days for the week of Sept. 11-15: Monday - Dress to Impress/Unimpress Tuesday - Superhero vs. Villains Wednesday - Disney Thursday - Throwback Thursday, 80s vs. 90s Friday - Blue/Gold

K-8 Mentors start two month training process K-8 Mentors began their two month training process where they learn about communication and listening skills to prepare for the students they will work with. The program, started in 1980, involves juniors and seniors from CHS who mentor and develop…