(Left to right) Noah Steiner, Oscar Cronin, Luke Belcher and Lawrence Arceneux pose for the camera on September 13th, at the Carmel High School Stadium. This team of sophomores has been training hard and are prepared for the trike race preliminaries. The team, The Three Amigos, concluded that they are all very excited for the thrill of competing in the trike race.

(Left to right) Noah Steiner, Oscar Cronin, Luke Belcher and Lawrence Arceneux pose for the camera on September 13th, at the Carmel High School Stadium. This team of sophomores has been training hard and are prepared for the trike race preliminaries. The team, The Three Amigos, concluded that they are all very excited for the thrill of competing in the trike race.

What kind of preparations has your team put into training for the trike race?

“For the trike race we put in a lot of work. We had at least three practices, where we had trikes and we came out here to the track and we rode around. To get warmed up.” -Noah Steiner

How did you choose your outfits?

“We thought it’d be funny. Because we have four people, and we call ourselves The Three Amigos, so we went with that theme. That’s why we have sombreros on.” -Oscar Cronin

What inspired you to try out this year?

“It just seemed fun, and it was big, and if you when the primaries then you get to race during the rally on homecoming day. And it just seemed like a lot of fun. And a good experience.” -Oscar Cronin

Does riding a big trike differ from riding an average sized smaller trike? And does that create a problem while training?

“Yea, the height difference, you know on small trikes, cause tall people won’t be able to ride those short trikes. So this changes the game up a little bit this year.” -Luke Belcher

“You kinda just use different muscles, so you have to make sure you’re working out everything in your legs.” -Lars Arceneux

What is your team layout? Do you have a leader and everybody follows or are you more of a team that everybody pitches ideas and works together?

“I kind of organized it all, I got everyone and I coming together. Letting everybody know what’s going on and when everything is, you know. But everyone takes their own responsibilities.” -Oscar Cronin

How does it feel to compete?

“Well, you see, I think to compete it really means, like, you gotta go all in! You know, you can’t just go like semi-in. You gotta go all in!” -Lars Arceneux