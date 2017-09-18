Freshmen Class Officers reflect on Homecoming

Freshmen Class sponsor, Ashley Pistello, reflects on Homecoming. She will continue to work with class officers throughout the year.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The freshmen class officers completed their largest event of the year, Homecoming, this past week. According to Ashley Pistello, Freshmen Class sponsor and English teacher, newly appointed Freshmen Class officers were tasked with assembling the freshmen “Homecoming House.” Pistello also said the officers participated in the trike races at the pep rally.

President and freshman Mia Bruder said, “I like that Homecoming is right away because it lets us (class officers) make an impact right away.”

Moreover, Bruder said she wants class officers to be more active this year, although Homecoming was their (class officer’s) main responsibility other than prom.

“This group of officers seems to be more committed and want to do more things for the freshmen class,” Pistello said.

“Homecoming was a really fun experience and I hope we can do more events throughout the year,” Bruder said.

Elections for freshmen class officers were held online from Sept. 6 through Sept. 11. The next scheduled event for class officers is prom.