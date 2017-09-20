Art Club to participate in Carmel International Arts Festival

Close Art Club will be presenting this angel wings mural to the public at the Carmel International Arts Festival on Saturday. They worked on it at their last several meetings for the festival. Art Club will be presenting this angel wings mural to the public at the Carmel International Arts Festival on Saturday. They worked on it at their last several meetings for the festival.

According to Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp, the Art Club will be participating in and volunteering at the Carmel International Arts Festival, which will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. She said the club will be there all day Saturday next to the Hoosier Salon on Main Street and will have two public interactive pieces, an angel wings mural as well as an Andy Warhol paint-by-number piece, which will require an audience to participate and finish it. Club members will have different jobs and will be in charge of taking pictures, helping people with the interactive pieces and serving as greeters.

Hannah Martin, Art Club president and senior, said the club will have their next meeting Thursday in Room H115 and will be discussing the details for the CHS Silent Art Auction, which will take place sometime in October.