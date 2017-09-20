TechHOUNDS starts official meetings
September 20, 2017
After having their call-out meeting on Sept. 7, members of TechHOUNDS, CHS’s robotics team, have begun meeting every Thursday after school until 5:30 in the Main Cafeteria. According to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, the club plans to continue this meeting schedule for the remainder of first semester. New members of any grade can still show up for its next meeting on Sept. 21.
TechHOUNDS mentor John Coghlan said that the student leaders will mostly be running the club this year.
“We pride ourselves on our club being truly student led,” Coghlan said.
