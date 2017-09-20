TechHOUNDS starts official meetings

Close Megan Singer, Sam Bruns and Laura Dobie, TechHOUNDS members and seniors, set up a projector for their callout meeting. Their next meeting will be Sept. 21 in Main Cafeteria. Megan Singer, Sam Bruns and Laura Dobie, TechHOUNDS members and seniors, set up a projector for their callout meeting. Their next meeting will be Sept. 21 in Main Cafeteria.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

After having their call-out meeting on Sept. 7, members of TechHOUNDS, CHS’s robotics team, have begun meeting every Thursday after school until 5:30 in the Main Cafeteria. According to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, the club plans to continue this meeting schedule for the remainder of first semester. New members of any grade can still show up for its next meeting on Sept. 21.

TechHOUNDS mentor John Coghlan said that the student leaders will mostly be running the club this year.

“We pride ourselves on our club being truly student led,” Coghlan said.