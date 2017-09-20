Carmel to celebrate Oktoberfest on Sept. 22, Bow Wow Bash on Sept. 24

Close Members of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council discuss upcoming events in the City Hall. They planned a variety of events geared towards high school students including Bow Wow Bash and a frisbee tournament. Members of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council discuss upcoming events in the City Hall. They planned a variety of events geared towards high school students including Bow Wow Bash and a frisbee tournament.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, Polkaboy, a local party band, will perform on the plaza level of the Carmel City Center on Sept. 22 to celebrate Oktoberfest.

“They will do everything from traditional German music from the theme from Star Trek,” Heck said, “They’re just hilarious, and they get the audience engaged, and sometimes little kids will bring their little accordions to play. There will be German food and some sales booths from businesses in the City Center area.”

The following weekend, on September 23 and 24, the Carmel International Arts Festival will take place in the Arts and Design District along Rangeline Road. Heck said that this is usually a popular event.

“It’s juried,” Heck said, “Whether you’re a jeweler or a photographer or a glass artist, you have to submit pictures of your work, and a jury decides if the quality is good enough to be in the show.”

On the student side of things, the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council will hold Bow Wow Bash, an event for dog owners and their dogs, at West Park on Sept. 24.

Many more events geared towards students are scheduled to take place this year. Lauren Gartenhaus, sophomore and member of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, said she is excited for the 3v3 basketball tournament in March. “I’ll be one of the chairs for that event and I’ve participated in it before, so I think it’ll be really fun this year to be one of the people running it,” Gartenhaus said.