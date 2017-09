Something New Brewing: Carmel Café Gets Major Renovations For the past three years, DECA has been serving frappuccinos, Italian sodas and coffee to students through the Carmel Café and Market. A small but well respected part of CHS, the Café has suffered from many issues in the past,…

Carmel to host fall events According to Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, the Arts and Design District will host many events in the month of September. The first of these events will be the Chinese Mooncake…

Repair, Then Renovate: CHS should consider adding to the maintenance budget rather than taking on costly renovations. Step inside one of the many bathrooms of CHS, and it’s not unlikely that one will find stalls with broken locks, malfunctioning toilets with various marks and scratches and small puddles covering the bathroom floor. The faulty restroom dilemma has plagued…

The Future of Jobs: In an increasingly automated future, what will we do if robots take our jobs? On a bright and sunny day, senior Alexa Dow works at Juice Bar, a local smoothie and juice hub. As customers file in to enjoy a freshly-made green smoothie, Dow takes and makes numerous orders for them. The help she…

Goalball Club postpones meetings, continues to prepare for the year According to Goalball Club sponsor Dave Romano, the club will be on a short hiatus due to his district commitments; however, he said Robert Sanchez, new Goalball Club president and sophomore, has already started to prepare for the 2017-2018 season.…