Men’s soccer faces Pike on Sept. 19

Close Ben Godden, varsity soccer player and senior, congratulates his teammate on scoring a goal against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0. Alina Husain Alina Husain Ben Godden, varsity soccer player and senior, congratulates his teammate on scoring a goal against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0.

The Carmel men’s soccer team will play Pike on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Murray Stadium. Carmel’s team is currently ranked 17th in the state, while their competitor Pike is ranked 68th. The men’s soccer team is also coming into the game with significant momentum as they have won five of their last six games.

Head Coach Shane Schmidt said “You know we got off to a bit of a slow start, you know not the way that we wanted to but in our last six games, we’re 5-0-1. As long as we’re firing all cylinders by the time the State Tournament comes around that’s all that matters.”