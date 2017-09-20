Men’s soccer faces Pike on Sept. 19
September 20, 2017
The Carmel men’s soccer team will play Pike on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Murray Stadium. Carmel’s team is currently ranked 17th in the state, while their competitor Pike is ranked 68th. The men’s soccer team is also coming into the game with significant momentum as they have won five of their last six games.
Head Coach Shane Schmidt said “You know we got off to a bit of a slow start, you know not the way that we wanted to but in our last six games, we’re 5-0-1. As long as we’re firing all cylinders by the time the State Tournament comes around that’s all that matters.”
According to Jack Muller, varsity soccer captain and senior, the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season. Muller said that many of the players have continued to get more comfortable on the field and create a better team dynamic, ultimately helping them win more games as the season has progressed.0
