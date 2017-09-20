Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Men’s soccer faces Pike on Sept. 19

Ben+Godden%2C+varsity+soccer+player+and+senior%2C+congratulates+his+teammate+on+scoring+a+goal+against+Warren+Central+on+Sept.+14.+Carmel+won+the+game+against+Warren+Central+3-0.
Ben Godden, varsity soccer player and senior, congratulates his teammate on scoring a goal against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0.

Ben Godden, varsity soccer player and senior, congratulates his teammate on scoring a goal against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0.

Alina Husain

Alina Husain

Ben Godden, varsity soccer player and senior, congratulates his teammate on scoring a goal against Warren Central on Sept. 14. Carmel won the game against Warren Central 3-0.

Alina Husain, Acumen Editor-in-Chief
September 20, 2017
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates, SPORTS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Carmel men’s soccer team will play Pike on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Murray Stadium. Carmel’s team is currently ranked 17th in the state, while their competitor Pike is ranked 68th. The men’s soccer team is also coming into the game with significant momentum as they have won five of their last six games.
Head Coach Shane Schmidt said “You know we got off to a bit of a slow start, you know not the way that we wanted to but in our last six games, we’re 5-0-1. As long as we’re firing all cylinders by the time the State Tournament comes around that’s all that matters.”
According to Jack Muller, varsity soccer captain and senior, the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season. Muller said that many of the players have continued to get more comfortable on the field and create a better team dynamic, ultimately helping them win more games as the season has progressed.
0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.