Senior Class meeting

Senior Class president Izak Orono researches for a suitable college for himself on his computer. He said this was in preparation for his college applications.

Senior Class president Izak Orono said he will have a meeting in one week to discuss the future of CHS and to implement specific rules or ideas. Senior officers recently planned for Homecoming, which Senior Class co-sponsor Amanda Richmond said included building playhouses, selling T-shirts and participating in the tricycle race for Homecoming. Richmond said the main things left to do following Homecoming were prom and graduation.

Orono said his meeting could result in the implementation of something such as changing the hand dryers in every single bathroom, or moving school to a later start time. In addition, Orono said the meeting will be more important for future classes than Senior Class.

“(The meeting) is going to carry on into the Juniors and the Sophomores, with their views.” Orono said, “For us as seniors it’s not too much affecting us, but at least for the other classes we’re just focusing on the future of what they are going to be doing.”