Football team prepares for game against North Central
September 22, 2017
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates, SPORTS
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The football team will play versus North Central High School on Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. That night is also Future Greyhound Night, dedicated to middle school students interested playing for CHS.
Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said there is increased pressure when playing on Future Greyhound Night
Schumann said, “You feel more pressure because this is the night when there are a ton of younger players and you want to show how great CHS is.”
According to Head Coach John Hebert, North Central is one of the top teams in Indiana and will be tough competition.
Hebert said, “I’m excited to be playing North Central in front of the middle schoolers. A close win or blowout would definitely create a lasting memory of Carmel Football.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.