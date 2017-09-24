Global Giving to host next meeting on Oct. 2

Close Global Giving members listen to the information at the call out meeting on Sept. 11. Throughout September, the members gathered winter clothing that will be donated to families in need. Global Giving members listen to the information at the call out meeting on Sept. 11. Throughout September, the members gathered winter clothing that will be donated to families in need.

Global Giving will host its second meeting of this school year on Oct. 2, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At this upcoming meeting, we’ll go into much greater detail of the events we are going to plan this year and preparing for our PumpkinFest booth,” Shan said.

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, Global Giving members plan to sell food items at PumpkinFest in order to raise money.

“I hope that this club, as a whole, can creatively brainstorm ideas for our booth so that we can have fun and help the community while doing so,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the fundraisers for this year will continue benefitting local charities.

Ringenberg said, “The great extent that we can plan our events at this meeting, the better we will do throughout the year in terms of success and donations raised for local charities.”