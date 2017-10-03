Performing arts department to prepare for fall choir concert

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming fall choir concert on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, students in the different levels of the choir program have been preparing for this concert through many daily and out-of-class rehearsals.

Kouns also said something unique about this concert is it will feature the two new choir directors to CHS. Additionally, she said after a four-year hiatus, the choir group Greyhound Sound has been reintroduced to the choir program.

On the concert, Kouns said, “Everyone needs to be prepared and focus on doing their best. Lots of attention to detail, not only in the singing, but also in the costuming, hair, make-up, traveling on and off stage. There are a lot of details that go into making the entire production work. Mostly, it is a success if the audience has a great time and there is an emotional connection to the performance.”

Lauren Grumbacher, Accents member and sophomore, said, “It’s fun to see the talent and how far the choirs have come in a short amount of time. I enjoy choir because I love to dance, sing and perform. I also enjoy making new friends that have the same interests as I do. This year I hope to improve my skills and become a better musician.”