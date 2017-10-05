The math department prepares for ISTEP remediation

The math department is now actively working on its ISTEP remediation program, according to math department chair Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said they have the results from last year’s test, which was the first time it counted.

“We are getting ready to start ISTEP remediation because we had some kids that didn’t pass the tenth grade test, and you have to pass that to graduate,” said Sohalski. “We have been working on a plan on how to help them and what we are going to do.”

Sohalski also said the department is also actively working on the new books and technology, as the first year through a book is always challenging.

Joey Heerens, math club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. Heerens said, “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year.”