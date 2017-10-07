Football team prepares for game against Warren Central

The football team will play versus Warren Central High School on Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. That night is also Senior Night, dedicated to seniors currently playing for the football team.

Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said that Senior Night is a fun experience since the all of the seniors are recognized and they have pre-game activities.

Schumann said, “Senior Night is definitely one of the things you look forward to as a player and it’s just a great way to honor the oldest players.”

According to Head Coach John Hebert, Warren Central is one of the top teams in Indiana and will be tough competition.

Hebert said, “This is our last home game before Sectionals start so it’s really important that we get a strong win to propel us the tournament. After a rough start, we’ve been on a hot streak recently so I expect good performances from everybody.”