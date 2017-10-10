Football team to play Lawrence Central

The football team will play Lawrence Central High School at Lawrence Central on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This is the last game before Sectionals start

Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said the team will bounce back from last week’s lose and win against Lawrence Central

Schumann said, “We learned a lot after the game last Friday. Warren Central High School exposed a lot of mistakes we made and they took advantage. It’s really important that we get a good start and make Lawrence Central play catch up the entire game.”

According to Head Coach John Hebert, the upcoming game will be one of the toughest the entire season.

Hebert said, “By this point in the season, both us and Lawrence Central have figured out what we need to improve on so you will see both teams implementing a lot of changes. This is really our last chance to test stuff out before Sectionals start.”