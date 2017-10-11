Counseling center staff changes senior symposium

Melinda Stephen, College and Career Coordinator, works on an email about counseling center updates. Most of the information from the counseling center will be sent via email, but students will still receive information during SRT.

According to Melinda Stephan, College and Career Coordinator, senior symposium has changed from last year and will only meet seven times during first semester.

“(The change) is way better. Moving from SRT to a class period will cut back on the conflicts, students will make it a priority, and you’re not competing with other school based activities,” Stephan said. “We have taken what we thought was the best (from the previous year) and put it into seven meetings. We felt it would be more efficient, and by the time you get to spring anyways, there seems to be fatigue on part of the students.”

Senior Brooke Eckl said she likes senior symposium.

Eckly said, “I’ve been using the free periods to do homework and work on my common app, and it really helps me out since I’m in marching band. Because I have practice it helps me stay on top of stuff.”

Eckl said she does not find a difference between changing symposiums from SRT to a class period.

“I’ve heard from my seniors last year about having symposiums during SRT, and I feel like it doesn’t change much to me because no matter what (SRT) is still a release period,” Eckl said. “Then again, I’ve never taken (senior symposium) before.”