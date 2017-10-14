Art Club to host silent art auction

Close Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp holds up a painting that will be used at the club’s silent art auction. Art students turned in some of their works to be displayed at the auction, which will take place throughout the school day on Oct. 17. Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp holds up a painting that will be used at the club’s silent art auction. Art students turned in some of their works to be displayed at the auction, which will take place throughout the school day on Oct. 17.

On Oct. 17, Art Club is hosting a silent art auction for students and faculty in the CHS Art Gallery above the Freshman Cafeteria, according to Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp. The auction will be open all day and anyone is able to bid on the works, which are produced by art students. Bubp said ten percent of the funds will go towards hurricane relief and the rest will contribute to funding the Art Department.

Additionally, according to Hannah Martin, Art Club President and senior, the club will also be participating in the Ghost and Goblins 5K on Oct. 28. Throughout the run, club members will host a face painting booth. Martin said at future meetings, they will be organizing their plan for the run and work on a group mural for the freshman center.