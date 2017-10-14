Art Club to host silent art auction
October 14, 2017
Filed under CLUBS, NEWS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Oct. 17, Art Club is hosting a silent art auction for students and faculty in the CHS Art Gallery above the Freshman Cafeteria, according to Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp. The auction will be open all day and anyone is able to bid on the works, which are produced by art students. Bubp said ten percent of the funds will go towards hurricane relief and the rest will contribute to funding the Art Department.
Additionally, according to Hannah Martin, Art Club President and senior, the club will also be participating in the Ghost and Goblins 5K on Oct. 28. Throughout the run, club members will host a face painting booth. Martin said at future meetings, they will be organizing their plan for the run and work on a group mural for the freshman center.0
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.