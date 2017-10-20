Goalball Club plan to have meeting within three weeks
October 20, 2017
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
According to Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, he plans to have a meeting soon, hopefully within the next three weeks.
“Sooner or later, I’m going to be getting a group of people together teaching them how to play and hopefully just having a quick demonstration game (within three weeks),” Sanchez said.
He also said the time is tentative depending on who is willing to show up.
Goalball Club sponsor Dave Romano also said the club will also keep the location the same.
“I think the cafeteria worked very well as a location so would likely try to keep that the same,” Romano said.0
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.