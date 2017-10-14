Project Sunshine’s next meeting consists of making craft kits

According to co-president and senior Hannah Bromm, Project Sunshine is rescheduling its first meeting of the year to Oct. 18 after school until 4 p.m. in the second floor freshman LGI room. Club dues of $5 can be turned into sponsor Allyson Wells-Podell in E113 or at the meeting. During the meeting, Project Sunshine members will be making craft kits.

“Everyone likes putting together the craft kits with their friends and it just makes the whole experience more enjoyable to be involved with and you get to meet more people that have similar interests,” Lupe Cruz, Project Sunshine member and senior, said.

With that in mind, Wells-Podell is proud of the Project Sunshine members for putting such great effort into making the craft kits.