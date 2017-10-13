Indian Student Alliance planning for callout, rest of year

Close Alina Husain, Indian Student Alliance (ISA) president and senior, works on a computer. Husain said, “We feel pretty good about (the club). Mainly what we need to do is planning.” Alina Husain, Indian Student Alliance (ISA) president and senior, works on a computer. Husain said, “We feel pretty good about (the club). Mainly what we need to do is planning.”

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Alina Husain, Indian Student Alliance (ISA) president and senior, said the club now plans to have its callout after fall break.

According to Husain, ISA plans to host events for major Indian holidays this year. Beyond that, however, the club officers are still working to decide what other events the club will host, such as club dinners and activities at meetings.

“We are still working to figure out what we want to do with the club this year (and) the direction we want to take it in,” Husain said.

Husain said ISA will be open to all CHS students, regardless of ethnicity.

Elizabeth Kahl, ISA sponsor and English teacher, said she has not yet been contacted about the club this year.