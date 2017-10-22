Carmel Dads Club winter season starts in November

Carmel Dads Club (CDC) registration for the winter sports season has officially begun. CDC offers only basketball during the winter season.

“We are really excited about the basketball season. We have both boys and girls at every age group available to play,” CDC president Jack Beery said. “Registration is going on for about another week so be sure and register soon. We think it will be a great season.”

CDC basketball begins in November, plays two weeks in December, and has no sports after the holidays. During November, basketball games will be scheduled during the weekends, and practices will be scheduled throughout the week at different Carmel schools.

Freshman Margaret “Maggie” Killian said that she enjoys CDC because she can connect with new people. “It’s just a really good way to connect with people outside of school and then you see them in school as well. It’s overall a really great way to meet new people, and get to know people you have met better,” she said. “You also don’t have to be super good or super bad, or super competitive or not, but it’s still at a level of competitiveness where people still want to win so it’s really fun.”

Beery said that there will be 2700 kids from Carmel who will play basketball this winter. “It’s kind of crazy when you think about that because from 6 o’clock to 10 o’clock in every elementary, middle and high school gym we will be having practices all winter long, and we will have basketball activities going on between practice and games,” he said.

As CDC basketball registration wraps up within the next week, CDC facility, players and volunteers are all very excited to start the winter season. By Jesse Cooper