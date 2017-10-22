Rising Stars to host hayride event on Oct. 26

Rising Star members gather before the club meeting starts. The eager and dedicated members understand the importance of attendance and friendship when it comes to making this club successful.

The Rising Stars Club plans to have its annual hayride event on Oct. 26 at Stonycreek Farm. According to president and senior Lauren Alexander, the purpose of this event is to celebrate and unite the club together through fun and tradition.

“We are just trying to celebrate our new members of Rising Stars,” said Alexander. “Typically, we play games to welcome new members, and we try to unite the club as an ensemble. Also, the leadership board performs a skit for the club as a tradition.”

Moreover, Alexander said there will be hotdogs, drinks and s’mores at the hayride. There will also be the chance for participants to ride on hay wagons.

According to sponsor Jim Peterson, participants will depart at 5:30 p.m. from CHS and will return at about 9 p.m. Members are to meet at 3:30 p.m. after school in the Studio Theater.

Peterson also said that there is no fee for the hayride event because students have already sold candy and paid dues for membership of the club.

“Anytime we can meet outside of school in a social setting, such as through this event, is great for building relationships and therefore our club,” Peterson said.