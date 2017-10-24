TechHOUNDS prepares for upcoming Purdue Boiler Bot Battle

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

After ranking sixth in their first off-season competition at Southport High School, TechHOUNDS members are preparing for their next competition at Purdue on Nov. 11.

“It’s called Purdue Boiler Bot Battle, it’s just like any other off-season competition, but it should be a really nice one since we get more students to get the chance to drive and be on pit crew, so younger members get to experience competition before competition season,” Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, said.

According to TechHOUNDS mentor Zachary Bonewit, the club will continue to meet on Thursdays after school until 5:30.