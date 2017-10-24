Vanderbilt recognizes seven CHS Model U.N. members at conference

Close Model U.N. members meets to discuss conference at Vanderbilt. They won a total of seven awards at the conference. Model U.N. members meets to discuss conference at Vanderbilt. They won a total of seven awards at the conference.

On Oct. 20 to 22, Model U.N. attended a conference at Vanderbilt University. Model U.N. sponsor Sandy Gardner said, “We had 42 kids who went and seven who were recognized. It’s definitely a feat, (considering) that this is the most competitive conference we go to during the year.”

Unlike previous conferences, four freshman members attended the conference and one freshman won an award. According to co-president and junior Danial Tajwer, “Zoe Edwards actually won outstanding in her committee and that’s incredibly good for a Vanderbilt conference.”

Model U.N. now prepares for an upcoming mock conference at Zionsville High School that will take place on Nov. 4. Gardner said, “It’s an opportunity for them to get practice with another school.”