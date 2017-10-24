Performing arts department to host Accents Princess Academy

Close Accents members teach Princess Academy participants to dance. Kouns said the Princess Academy is also a great opportunity for early recruitment, since many parents express interest in having their kids join the choir program at this school. Accents members teach Princess Academy participants to dance. Kouns said the Princess Academy is also a great opportunity for early recruitment, since many parents express interest in having their kids join the choir program at this school.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The CHS performing arts department is preparing for the upcoming Accents Princess Academy, on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria.

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the princess academy debuted in 2015 as an effort to raise funds for the Accents and the choir program at this school.

On the event, Kouns said, “(The princess academy) is a fun event for 4-to-8-year-old kids to come to the cafeteria dressed up as their favorite princess and experience an afternoon of fun. Kids from all over the community look forward to this event. It’s a great way for the little kids to connect to the older students.”

Kouns said the Accents have been preparing extensively for the many activities planned for the afternoon, including hair-styling centers, photo booths, manicure centers, games, crafts, story time, and learning songs and dances. She also said unlike previous years, more than 250 girls have registered to participate in the event; as a result, the event will likely grow into a two-day event in future years.

Lauren Grumbacher, Accents member and sophomore, said although the Princess Academy will be a new experience for her due to the large number of participants, she looks forward to helping children in the Carmel community express their own creativity and be themselves.

“Ultimately, the goal (of the Princess Academy) is to make the kids feel special for one day, and I hope that they have an experience that they will cherish forever,” Grumbacher said.