Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Best Buddies to host Halloween party during SRT RiBest Buddies plans to host a Halloween party during SRT on Oct. 20. The party will include Halloween-themed games for members to participate in and lots of food. Club sponsor Dana Lawrence said she anticipates around 100 people to attend…

Do Something Club plans Oct. breast cancer research fundraiser Do Something Club will have their second meeting this Thursday, Sept. 14, to begin brainstorming fundraising ideas for their annual breast cancer research fundraiser. The club had their call-out meeting last Tuesday, in which they introduced and discussed their upcoming…

A Trip Down Main Street: CHS students explain the benefits of attending events in the heart of Carmel Downtown Carmel is home to numerous events organized by CHS students. More specifically, the students of Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) host events that aim to benefit the community and nonprofit organizations. CMYC adviser Kelli Prader said the council is…

Simulated Silence: American Sign Language students host the tenth annual Deaf Deaf World On Sept. 29, American Sign Language 2 (ASL) students hosted the tenth annual Deaf Deaf World (DDW). Teachers could choose to bring their class for a 25 minute session or students can attend if they have a pass from Joseph…

Club Med plans for next meeting on Oct. 30 Club Med plans to have its next meeting on Oct. 30. Club leaders have yet to decide on what they will feature in their next meeting and are still thinking of ideas. Co-president and senior Catherine "Kate" Adaniya said, “We…