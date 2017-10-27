Senior Michael Bonney dies Oct. 26





Senior Michael Bonney died on Oct. 26.

Principal Tom Harmas said, “My greatest hope is that everyone will keep the family and their thoughts and prayers in mind and that we, as a Greyhound community, can learn to love each other because there are times that life can be short.”

The counseling center was contacted but declined to comment until next week about counseling services for students.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated.

