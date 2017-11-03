Global Giving to host next meeting on Nov. 20

Global Giving members listen to information provided at the last meeting on Oct. 25. At this meeting, the club members organized their ideas for their PumpkinFest booth.

Global Giving will host its next meeting on Nov. 20, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At this meeting, we’ll mainly collaborate and finalize our first actual event that we plan by brainstorming and deciding which idea is the best one,” Shan said.

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club plan to finalize the events and organize the actions items for those events.

“I hope that we come with a great plan for our events so that we can enjoy our time and reap the benefits of our planning,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from these events will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Ringenberg said, “The better that we do on this end, the better we will do in terms of executing our fundraiser events throughout the year and the more we can help the local community.”