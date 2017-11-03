Global Giving to host next meeting on Nov. 20
November 3, 2017
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Global Giving will host its next meeting on Nov. 20, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.
“At this meeting, we’ll mainly collaborate and finalize our first actual event that we plan by brainstorming and deciding which idea is the best one,” Shan said.
According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club plan to finalize the events and organize the actions items for those events.
“I hope that we come with a great plan for our events so that we can enjoy our time and reap the benefits of our planning,” Shan said.
According to Shan, the money raised from these events will be donated to local non-profit organizations.
Ringenberg said, “The better that we do on this end, the better we will do in terms of executing our fundraiser events throughout the year and the more we can help the local community.”0
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.