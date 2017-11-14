Young Life Capernaum meet today

Close Members of Young Life Capernaum hold up shirts they have created at a meeting. The last meeting took place today at 6 p.m. (Submitted photo, Bryn Walker) Members of Young Life Capernaum hold up shirts they have created at a meeting. The last meeting took place today at 6 p.m. (Submitted photo, Bryn Walker)

According to Carmel Young Life sponsor John Balmat, Young Life’s Capernaum branch’s last meeting was today at 6 p.m. Today’s meeting was a “campaigners” meeting, as opposed to a “club” meeting, Bryn Walker, Capernaum leader and senior said. Walker said the meeting followed the structure of typical meetings, with a story and a breakout session into small groups.

The Capernaum branch of Young Life serves students with disabilities, according to Walker.

“Capernaum means ‘village of comfort,’” Walker said. “The head of Carmel Young Life, Rachael Klippel, always tells us that while some of our friends might not be able to understand biblical complexities, they can understand love. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s why I do it.”