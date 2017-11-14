Young Life Capernaum meet today
November 14, 2017
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
According to Carmel Young Life sponsor John Balmat, Young Life’s Capernaum branch’s last meeting was today at 6 p.m. Today’s meeting was a “campaigners” meeting, as opposed to a “club” meeting, Bryn Walker, Capernaum leader and senior said. Walker said the meeting followed the structure of typical meetings, with a story and a breakout session into small groups.
The Capernaum branch of Young Life serves students with disabilities, according to Walker.
“Capernaum means ‘village of comfort,’” Walker said. “The head of Carmel Young Life, Rachael Klippel, always tells us that while some of our friends might not be able to understand biblical complexities, they can understand love. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s why I do it.”0
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.