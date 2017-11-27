Project Sunshine’s next meeting will take place after break

According to co-president and senior Hannah Bromm, leaders of Project Sunshine have not decided their next meeting date yet. She said they are also currently in the planning process of figuring out what kind of craft kit the members will assemble for the pediatric patients.

“Being able to help the community is definitely a rewarding experience,” Lupe Cruz, Project Sunshine member and senior, said.

Sponsor Allyson Wells-Podell said she admires how activities like the craft kits contribute to the joy and happiness of the children and help them forget about being in the hospital.