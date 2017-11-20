Freshmen Class Officers to begin planning for prom

Freshmen Class sponsor, Ashley Pistello, works with Freshmen Class officers to plan events. She will continue to interact with the class officers throughout the year.

The Freshman Class officers and sponsors are in the process of starting to plan for prom. Currently, there are no other scheduled events for the year that the Freshman Class Officers are responsible for.

According to Ashley Pistello, Freshmen Class sponsor and math teacher, the class officers want to get a head start on prom planning so they have time to do other events too. Also, it is likely other events will occur, but they have not been planned as of now.

Freshman Class president Mia Bruder said, “Prom is our most important event of the year alongside Homecoming so we want to be diligent in our preparation.”

Pistello also said the success of the events depends on the amount of time and effort the class officers choose to invest in planning.

Bruder said, “Planning is an important part of our jobs. It will allow us to be more ready for prom than we were for Homecoming.”