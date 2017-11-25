Art Club to make change to National Art Honor Society

According to Hannah Martin, Art Club president and senior, Art Club is soon coming to an end by the end of the semester, as next semester, it will be changing National Art Honor Society (NAHS), an organization that requires an application process.

Art Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp said the applications for NAHS are due Dec. 1 and require a digital portfolio of a student’s work, GPA, teacher recommendations, and a short response on why the student wants to join.

Bubp said,” (NAHS has) our most dedicated and visually-gifted students. They’ll do a lot different service activities in the spring.”

Additionally, Art Club members, at their next meeting on Nov. 30 in Room H115, will be working on creating greeting card kits for kids at Riley Children’s Hospital. Bubp said, “We’re putting together cute little craft kits and that way, whenever a new kid comes to Riley, (the nurses) can give them a little activity to do while they’re waiting or in their bed. It’s about spreading some holiday cheer.”