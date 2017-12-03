Key Club to do bellringing and help with Holiday Spectacular

Key Club members are volunteering to bell ring at local Kroger stores to collect donations for the Salvation Army. Katie Kelly, assistant sponsor of Key Club, said, “We’ll have 25 or 30 [members] help out with bell ringing.” Key Club members will take time to work shifts on this weekend and the upcoming weekend.

Key Club members will also be volunteering in Holiday Spectacular, a choir concert that happens every year around Christmas. Kiki Koniaris, President of Key Club, said via-email, they need volunteers “to greet guests and set up snacks before show and pack up snacks after show.” According to Kelly, there will be 4 to 5 volunteers helping all of this week. By Marvin Fan