Carmel Dads Club creates Pups volleyball teams

Carmel Dads Club (CDC) Pups volleyball recently had tryouts to create teams for the 2018 season. CDC created teams and they will begin conditioning for the 2018 season.

CDC president, Jack Beery, said via email, “Pups volleyball will have three teams this winter; two 12U teams and one 13U team. They will start conditioning and agility practices in December and full practices and tournaments starting in January.”

On another note, CDC travel basketball started with some tournament play, and recreational basketball started games and practices this past week according to Beery. “Both on the Girls and Boys side of Travel Basketball they have started league and some tournament play. We have several Champions in tournaments so far,” Beery said.

Freshman Maggie Killian explained why she loves CDC. “I’ve been playing Carmel Dads Club ever since I moved here, and I moved the summer of 2015 and I have played every season; spring and fall for two years. It’s a great way to meet new people especially if you’re new here,” Killian said.

Finally, Beery said that registration for spring sports will start in January, and girls on Pups volleyball teams are getting excited for their 2018 season. By Jesse Cooper