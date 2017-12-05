Holiday Spectacular performances to start this week

Holiday Spectacular, or Spec, is a series of yearly holiday performances including all of the choirs. This year marks the 26th consecutive year of Spec. It features many different styles of music from popular Christmas songs to songs celebrating many different religions. Performances start this week, so the choirs are having to wrap up all of the components that encompass this season.

Kyle Barker, associate choral director and leader of Ambassadors, said the shows are out of his control now.

Barker said, “Making sure we’ve done our part to make everything flow smoothly and then the hardest part is letting it go, letting the people who run it (the students) go, and realizing it is out of our hands.” With this year being his first year teaching, Barker said he is stressed and just has to keep moving forward with this ginormous project.

The students themselves are preparing for the shows too, bringing all the details into one “Spectacular” show. Laney McNamar, member of the Ambassadors’ leadership team and junior, said, “We’ve been having rehearsals as the whole choir department. We’ve practiced with our individual choirs, and we have been practicing all the mass numbers with all of the choirs. It’s really fun.” By Emily Carlisle