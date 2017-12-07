Performing arts department to prepare for winter orchestra concert
December 7, 2017
The CHS performing arts department is preparing for the upcoming winter orchestra concert on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.
According to director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, this concert in particular will be unique.
Ohly-Davis said, “Something new this year is that each orchestra will be playing one piece with a film produced by the film department. We will also be performing a lot of pieces from popular movies such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘E. T.’”
According to Ohly-Davis, students put in hours of time into perfecting their pieces.
“Daily practice on behalf of each individual member of each orchestra is critical,” she said. “We also rehearse most of the 90-minute blocks between the fall concert and the winter concert as a group to achieve the unity and polish needed to play together.”
Selin Oh, Camerata Orchestra member and junior, said, “We’ve been having practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays and have been practicing a lot outside of school as well (as) with film students since we’ve never done this type of collaboration before, so I’m hoping that we have a memorable concert.”0
