The Upper(Class) Hand: CHS students evaluate the validity of the claim: “older students perform better than… Senior Nick Gemelas is taking five AP classes this year as part of the senior schedule, which, for him, includes AP Physics 1. Gemelas said he is taking physics this year as it is one of the remaining AP science…

A Trip Down Main Street: CHS students explain the benefits of attending events in the heart of Carmel Downtown Carmel is home to numerous events organized by CHS students. More specifically, the students of Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) host events that aim to benefit the community and nonprofit organizations. CMYC adviser Kelli Prader said the council is…

Get Scared: With Halloween approaching, CHS students discuss the science behind fear As Halloween creeps around the corner, many students at CHS are beginning to celebrate this holiday by watching scary movies and visiting haunted houses. While some students anticipate this time of the year and look forward to participating in these…

CHS ranked as a top 10 athletic program in the nation Maxpreps, a source for high school sports, ranked CHS number 10 in the nation for best athletic programs and number one in Indiana. Student athletes said this ranking has created a different atmosphere while playing for CHS. Quarterback and senior…

Athletes at CHS discuss how to overcome problems in a team environment Both the women’s and men’s basketball teams have been practicing and getting ready for their games ahead in the season. But when playing on a sports team in which the players rely on one another, different overall dynamics can develop…