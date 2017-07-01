Michelle Foutz

“More than anything, (having adopted my daughter) forces me to create more work-life balance. It was very easy for me to focus on work, work, work. Having her, I feel like I have a lot more balance and that’s something that I want, that I like. Sometimes you come home with stress and you’re worried about things at school and then there’s this little person, and none of it seems important in the scheme of things when you’re with family. It minimizes the importance of the stress of things going on at work. It makes them seem less significant.”