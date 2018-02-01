Global Giving to host next meeting on Feb. 20

Global Giving members organize their quarterly community service in Indianapolis. On Dec. 4, the members organized non-perishable food items for a food bank in Indianapolis.​

Global Giving will host its next meeting on Feb. 20, according to Jocelyn Shan, Global Giving president and junior.

“At this meeting, we will pretty much finalize our planning for annual dance event which will most likely take place in March,” Shan said.

According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the members of this club will have come up with a plan for the dance event by this meeting, in terms of logistics.

“I hope that we have come up with great ideas for this event so that the members can enjoy it and allow the members to see the event’s success,” Shan said.

According to Shan, the money raised from these events will be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Ringenberg said, “The better that we plan and finalize everything at this meeting, the better we will do in terms of running this event and the more we can help the local non-profit organizations.”