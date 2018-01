Shop ‘Til You Drop: CHS students discuss the dangers of Black Friday shopping After years of early rising and line waiting just to get our hands on doorbusters marked down to 50 or even 60 percent off, to many, Black Friday has become a holiday even more celebrated than Thanksgiving. Black Friday is…

Homework for the Holidays: As winter break starts Dec. 23, students of minority religions reflect on holidays,… Last year, Hannah Kosc, Jewish student and junior, said she was unable to take a day off of school for an important Jewish holiday: Yom Kippur. Instead of reflecting and taking time to spend with her community, as is the…

MUSIC MAGIC: CHS students use music to help others; the psychological effects of holiday music Share the music club, a club that performs a variety of music pieces at nursing homes, will host its annual Winter Benefit Concert at 4 p.m. tomorrow. Typically, the club dedicates all of the ticket funds to charities such as…

Under Construction: Carmel Plans for new construction projects to develop and beautify the city Over the coming months, some parts of Carmel will begin to look a bit different, with multiple large-scale construction projects underway or about to break ground. According to Joshua Kirsh, engineering administrator and city planner, one of these projects, a new…