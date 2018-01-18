Freshmen Class officers excited to get back to work

Ashley Pistello, Freshmen Class sponsor and math teacher, mentors the Freshmen Class officers throughout the year. Pistello will help the class officers plan and run events.

The Freshmen Class officers and sponsors are in the process of planning events for the second semester. Currently, prom is the only event for the rest of the school year that the Freshmen Class officers are responsible for. According to Ashley Pistello, Freshmen Class sponsor and math teacher, the class officers are considering other events, but prom is always their highest priority. Also, it is likely other events will occur, but they have not been planned as of now.

Freshmen Class president Mia Bruder said, “Myself and the rest of the officers learned a lot first semester and we are excited to be productive the rest of the school year.”

Pistello also said she expects the officers to be more productive in the second semester. Moreover, she hopes the officers choose to do prom as well as other events.

Bruder said, “We were a little overwhelmed by Homecoming so hopefully we will be better prepared for future events. I’m excited to get back to work.”