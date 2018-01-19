Big Game Club looking to continue support for basketball teams

Big Game Club supports the football team during a game at home. Gonzalez said he is hoping to get just as much participation for the basketball teams.

With the home men’s basketball game vs. Avon rescheduled to today at 7:30 p.m., Big Game will look to show a lot of participation and support. According to Griffin Gonzalez, club president and senior, they will be focused on getting a large student participation to cheer for both teams.

“I want the student section to be more fun for every student at Carmel. We want the most student involvement ever,” Gonzalez said.

Club sponsor Brad Pearson said he wants to remind everyone that anybody is able to join second semester.

“Anyone is welcomed to join. Just because you may not be a ‘leader’ doesn’t mean you can’t be in the club and get loud at sporting events.” Pearson said.

Both Pearson and Gonzalez hope to continue to support all basketball teams as basketball seasons continue.

Pearson said, “It’s all about continuing to get the students to come out, be loud and have the time of their lives.”