Boys and Girls Basketball Teams win League Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Carmel Dads Club (CDC) boys and girls basketball teams ended 2017 with both teams winning league championships.

President of CDC, Jack Beery said via email, “We have many teams win at tournaments over the holidays, as well as league championships on boys and girls side.”

Beery also said that boys recreational basketball is still going on, as well as travel volleyball.

Freshman Maggie Killian believes that all ages will enjoy CDC.

“CDC is fun because it’s not a huge commitment compared to playing a travel sport. Kids of all ages get to play, there’s no restrictions so you don’t have to be super good, or have a lot of experience, and everyone is super nice. So I think everyone who joins will most likely enjoy CDC.”

While Beery stated that there is nothing new planned for 2018, CDC wanted to inform that spring sports start in April, and registration is going on right now, so if those who are planning on signing up for a spring sport, now is the chance. By Jesse Cooper