French Club to compete at Le Congrés
January 23, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
French Club will compete at Le Congrés, a competition scheduled on Feb. 10, at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School. According to sponsor Lisa Carroll, French Club has attended Le Congrés in previous years, and she hopes for another year of results and great learning.
Carroll said, “It’s a competition with a lot of different aspects of French culture, including history, music, vocabulary, grammar and a lot of different categories.”
She said, as of now, French Club members are deciding which events to take part in and will have until Feb. 1 to make changes to their events.
President and senior Alexis O’Brien said, “Right now we’re working on signing people up and other preparatory stuff like that.”
“Our club as a whole will compete in a lot of what they have to offer, and we’re looking forward to competing.”0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.