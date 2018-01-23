French Club to compete at Le Congrés

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

French Club will compete at Le Congrés, a competition scheduled on Feb. 10, at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School. According to sponsor Lisa Carroll, French Club has attended Le Congrés in previous years, and she hopes for another year of results and great learning.

Carroll said, “It’s a competition with a lot of different aspects of French culture, including history, music, vocabulary, grammar and a lot of different categories.”

She said, as of now, French Club members are deciding which events to take part in and will have until Feb. 1 to make changes to their events.

President and senior Alexis O’Brien said, “Right now we’re working on signing people up and other preparatory stuff like that.”

“Our club as a whole will compete in a lot of what they have to offer, and we’re looking forward to competing.”