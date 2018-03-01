Payton Russel, 12

CHS family describes impact of owning karate studio Douglas Adamson founded Adamson’s Karate Studio (AKS) in 1977, and he said the studio is a family affair. Adamson’s legacy includes his extended family, all of whom are black belts. The studio was initially founded with the purpose of relieving…

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Local Businesses: As Nov. 25 marks Small Business Saturday, CHS students… Seven years ago, a former Broad Ripple train station became the local ice cream store Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station (BRICS), a well-loved business that has blossomed in the past few years. For junior Rachel Morrison, the store means a…

New Requirements: Indiana students will be required to meet new standards to graduate This November, a subcommittee of the Indiana State Board of Education, the Graduation Pathways Panel, recommended new graduation requirements for all high schoolers in Indiana. The state Board of Education approved of the plan on Dec. 7, and the switch…

Homework for the Holidays: As winter break starts Dec. 23, students of minority religions reflect on holidays,… Last year, Hannah Kosc, Jewish student and junior, said she was unable to take a day off of school for an important Jewish holiday: Yom Kippur. Instead of reflecting and taking time to spend with her community, as is the…

Climbing the Big Leagues: CHS athletes, staff discuss the process of athlete signing for colleges Becoming a college athlete is by no means an easy task. Indeed, very few of the millions of high school athletes ever make it to the collegiate level. Colleges only accept the very best of the best on their team,…