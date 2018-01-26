DECA students prepare for state competition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Qualifying students of the district-level competition will prepare for the state-level competition scheduled for March 4 to 6.

Laura Cardamon, Carmel DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said the upcoming competition is similar to its district counterpart. Students will compete in their event as well as complete a business-related test.

“It’s pretty much the same process which is pretty nice because the kids know the routine,” Cardamon said. “It will be a very familiar environment.”

Hannah Radde, Chief Operating Officer of the Carmel Café and senior, said her goal for DECA is to send as many people from the state-level competition to internationals this year.

“Seeing people take first and second place in their event at the state competition has always been a goal,” Radde said. “It’s fun to see an increase in the number of students who qualify to internationals.”