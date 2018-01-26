Performing arts department to prepare for chamber music recital

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming chamber music recital, in the orchestra room (P100) on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

According to director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, this concert is unique because students are presented with the opportunity to learn valuable team-working skills. She also said this concert is “coffee house” style, in that the audience is welcome to come and go between musical selections and listen to as much or as little as they wish; in addition, there will be a few short intermissions when the audience can mingle and talk with students.

On chamber music, Ohly-Davis said, “Each student has his or her own part with no others doubling, so that is a huge responsibility. In addition, playing in tune is more difficult as everyone has a separate note in the chord. In orchestra there is more than one than person playing the same part, giving them the opportunity to blend their sound to even out the tuning. This unit is very challenging, but gives students the opportunity to be creative in their interpretations.”

Selin Oh, Camerata cellist and junior, said she is excited for the concert and is grateful for the opportunity to perform chamber music.

“We have been divided up into small chamber groups with four or five people, so it’s really student-led; we practice on our own and work on the music in our group,” Oh said. “The (event) is really special because you get to hear a larger variety of music when compared to the music we play at our seasonal concerts. I think (chamber music) really allows us to be more connected with other students in orchestra.”